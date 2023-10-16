Sheffield Wednesday earned promotion to the Championship last campaign but their first season back in England’s second tier has been less than ideal since the campaign started. The Owls have just three points on the board so far with no wins registered, rooting them to the bottom of the table as it stands.

The Championship is always full of twists and turns but Wednesday have a big uphill battle ahead of them. They have turned to Danny Rohl in a bid to turn their fortunes and he insists he can improve matters after becoming the Championship’s youngest manager.

He said last week: “I prepared the last 10 years for this situation and now the dream comes true to be here. I think I’m very well prepared. I have a clear identity in my mind. I have a clear philosophy and this is the reason why I’m here now. Now we have to create something. We have to create an identity, what we want to play, how we want to play. This is very important for me.”