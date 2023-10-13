Sheffield Wednesday could announce the signing of former Bayern Munich assistant Danny Röhl today.

The Star revealed last weekend that the club were in talks to bring the 34-year-old German to the club as the replacement for Xisco, who was sacked last Wednesday after a short and difficult stint in charge.

Röhl, who has also held senior coaching roles at RB Leipzig, Southampton and with the German national team, will take on his first full managerial role subject to international clearance of the deal.

The Star understands that, at the time of publication, the coach's move was still subject to international clearance, with Wednesday only able to officially announce his arrival once that has been granted.

Röhl has acknowledged the agreement of his deal with Wednesday on social media.

Kicker report that Röhl, an avid subscriber of football video and data analysis, has prepared dossiers on each Wednesday player and has sought sophisticated analysis facility at S6. Interestingly, the German outlet also report that Röhl’s new Wednesday backroom staff will be made up of three German coaches and one ‘domestic’ coach.

It’s understood that discussions had taken place between the Owls and the German football association Deutscher Fußball-Bund (DFB) in the past week to agree contractual clearance from their end after Röhl left his post with Germany in September. His contract with the DFB was technically still valid until next summer.

“The club has a great tradition,” he told Kicker. “There is a typical English atmosphere in the stadium. Returning to England has always been my dream.

“It’s the opportunity to take a good step in my career. It has always been my big goal (to become a manager)”.