Sheffield Wednesday’s wait for a goal and a win continued on Wednesday evening as they fell to a heavy defeat against Plymouth Argyle.

The Owls remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table with just three points to their name, and are one of only three teams in the top six tiers of English football who are yet to pick up a win in their 2023/24 campaign.

Danny Röhl was left disappointed once again as he saw further improvement in terms of performance from his players, but the same end result of zero points picked up, and Wednesday’s torrid run of form in Plymouth continued following their 3-0 loss. They haven’t won there since 2009.

The German spoke to the media to give his thoughts on the showing, and you can check out part of what he had to say in the video above.

It’s tough to find the positives on the back of a 3-0 defeat, especially given the nature of two of the goals scored, and in the end it was ultimately errors at one end and a lack of clinical finishing at the other that cost them a result - and left them 11 points adrift.

You can check out the highlights from the game, including the big defensive mix-up that practically put the game to bed, as well as the thoughts of our Wednesday writers in the videos below:

There was more bad news to follow as it was revealed that set piece coach, Nico Knaubel, would no longer be joining the club due to issues with acquiring a work permit, but Röhl did give a positive update on Callum Paterson’s situation after he missed out on the game in Devon completely.

For those stories and more, we’ve got you covered here:

