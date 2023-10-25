Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl reiterated his stance that his squad is able to remain a Championship side despite their deficit to the safety places being stretched to 11 points with defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

The Owls produced a promising first half-hour andcreated decent goalscoring opportunities throughout much of the match but fell to a 3-0 defeat in Devon thanks in part to slack defending and moments of quality from their fellow strugglers.

Wednesday have now scored only two goals in their last 11 league matches and are yet to record a win in 15 competitive matches this season. Röhl has implemented a high-pressing style of play that has shown glimpses of encouragement in his two matches, though they remain without a point having played two of the sides battling with them towards the bottom of the league.

“It’s again hard to speak about,” Röhl said. “We started very well and controlled the game for the first 25 or 30 minutes. We had a lot of high ball-winning situations, which is what we want and we created chances in the box. We are a little bit unlucky at the moment, it was a great free-kick (Bundu’s opener).

“Things turned and the opponent were stronger, we made a mistake in building up. For me it was clear, if we could get the next goal we are back in the game. I had the feeling and confidence the players could do this, we tried everything. But when we conceded the third goal that’s the match gone.

“The supporters supported us very well. It’s difficult to speak about the defeat today. We wanted something, we had a big goal. But in the end it is about the result and the result is not good.

“I am here 10 days now, I can see a direction in how we want to play, but it’s not about 25 or 60 minutes. It’s about 90 minutes and how we want to play. We have to be ready again on Sunday.