Sheffield Wednesday suffer recruitment blow as move falls through
Danny Röhl’s search for Sheffield Wednesday’s set piece coach will have to continue…
Though the Owls boss never named him, it was explained last week that a new addition to the Wednesday coaching setup was getting closer, and The Star had reported that Nico Knaubel had arrived in England to try and finalise his switch to Hillsborough.
It has since been explained that Röhl will have to look elsewhere for somebody to come in and fill that position, with the German explaining that he will have to rethink his options due to an issue regarding the man he did want on board.
Speaking to The Star after defeat to Plymouth Argyle, he said, “With the set piece coach we have to find a new solution - but I have also some in my mind. We will do this in the next two days.”
It’s understood that Knaubel’s move to S6 fell through due to problems with his work permit, meaning that the former RB Leipzig youth coach isn’t able to take on the position that had been agreed.
The role of set piece coach is one of two that Röhl wants to fill in the near future as he looks to finalise his technical team in Sheffield, and while he says he has people in mind it will no doubt have come as a blow that his first choice for one of those positions - and somebody he’s known a long time - will not be able to help in his rescue mission in South Yorkshire.