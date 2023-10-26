Sheffield Wednesday suffer recruitment blow as move falls through

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Though the Owls boss never named him, it was explained last week that a new addition to the Wednesday coaching setup was getting closer, and The Star had reported that Nico Knaubel had arrived in England to try and finalise his switch to Hillsborough.

It has since been explained that Röhl will have to look elsewhere for somebody to come in and fill that position, with the German explaining that he will have to rethink his options due to an issue regarding the man he did want on board.

Speaking to The Star after defeat to Plymouth Argyle, he said, “With the set piece coach we have to find a new solution - but I have also some in my mind. We will do this in the next two days.”

It’s understood that Knaubel’s move to S6 fell through due to problems with his work permit, meaning that the former RB Leipzig youth coach isn’t able to take on the position that had been agreed.