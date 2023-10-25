Sheffield Wednesday absentees explained – attacker could return v Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson was missing from the squad when the Owls fell to defeat against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Scot has been a regular for Wednesday this season and put in a huge shift at Vicarage Road against Watford over the weekend – so it was a bit of a surprise to see him kept out completely down in Devon.

It turns out, though, that his absence was a forced change by German manager, Danny Röhl, who explained after the game why Paterson wasn’t part of things – while also reflecting on why Michael Ihiekwe, Tyreeq Bakinson and Ashley Fletcher were left out of the matchday squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Callum Paterson had some problems with his legs,” Röhl told the media. “But I think he’ll be ready for Sunday… With the others I have just 20 players that I can bring here, and it was my decision. On Friday and Saturday we’ll try out the squad.”

Wednesday were left disappointed once again as their torrid start to the Championship season continued, and their wait for a first 90-minute win since the play-off semifinal against Peterborough United.

That game against Rotherham, which could see the return of ‘Pato’, offers the Owls their biggest chance yet to finally end that drought, and will also serve as Röhl’s first home game since taking over from Xisco at Hillsborough.