Sheffield Wednesday’s wait for a win in 2023/24 continued after they fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle.

The Owls haven’t won away at Plymouth since 2009, but a first half display showed signs of promise at Home Park as Danny Röhl’s side took it to the hosts and were the better of the two sides for sustained periods.

But they contrived to find themselves 2-0 down after a nightmarish end to the first stanza, Mustapha Bundu rifling home a freekick before Pol Valentin’s mistake let Morgan Whittaker double their lead.

The second half saw Plymouth take control, and another Owls error in midfield led to Ryan Hardie making it three, and now the rock bottom Owls find themselves 11 points adrift of safety - it’s not even November yet.

Here’s how we rated the players on a torrid, wet night in Devon:

Cameron Dawson - 5 Couldn't have done anything with first goal after Bundu's brilliant strike took a nick on the way through, and wasn't at fault for the second or third either. Still conceded three though on a tough night though.

Pol Valentin - 4 Got up and down the line well on occasion, but his defensive work left a lot to be desired and it was his loose pass that gifted Whittaker the chance to double the hosts' lead and effectively seal the game.

Dominic Iorfa - 4 It was his foul that led to the freekick opener, and he was sold down the river a little for the second. Showed good positioning on other occasions, but another forgettable night at the back for Wednesday.