Danny Röhl ‘convinced’ of Sheffield Wednesday survival capability despite defeat

The numbers behind Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday evening do show signs of progression in the short time manager Danny Röhl has been at the club.

The Owls fell to a 3-0 defeat at Home Park but carried 57 per cent of possession against their fellow strugglers, who pushed themselves into 18th place in the table with their win.

Wednesday had the better of the first half, pressing Plymouth and subduing the usually passionate home crowd, before mistakes on their own part alongside confident finishing saw them conceded late twice in the first half to concede their position and eventually fall to a 3-0 reversal.

Röhl believes there is enough in the changing room to rally back from an 11-point disadvantage on the safety spots - and having seen a handful of chances spurned admitted thir finishing must improve.

“It will be a tough race until the end of the season but we have to be ready for this and I have the feeling in the locker room the guys are ready but we have to start to take points,” he said.

“At the moment, it’s (our shots are) not in the goal - it’s over the goal, at the side of the goal and it’s what we have to work on and be stronger in this. It was clear when I took the job it will be a tough race, it’s a tough league with a lot of quality but I spoke about being brave and I am convinced about the club.