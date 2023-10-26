Plymouth Argyle manager, Steven Schumacher, says that Sheffield Wednesday were ‘really good’ at Home Park, admitting that his side weren’t at their best.

The Owls put in a strong performance for the opening 40 minutes or so in Devon, however a freekick from Mustapha Bundu and then a goal from Morgan Whittaker gave them a quickfire double that sent them into half time with a 2-0 lead.

Ryan Hardie made it 3-0 in the second 45 as the hosts took hold of the game, a result that left Danny Röhl’s side struggling at the foot of the Championship table still without a win to their name in 2023/24.

It also kept up the Pilgrims’ long unbeaten run over Wednesday on home soil that stretches back to 2009, and their boss was – understandably – very pleased about it.

"I’m delighted with the result,” Schumacher is quoted as saying by Plymouth Live. “That’s the all-important thing. We have actually played loads better the majority of this season and not won, or haven’t got anything from the game.

"I didn’t feel as though we passed the ball anywhere near as well as we usually do. It’s probably credit to the opposition. I thought Sheffield Wednesday were really good, especially in the first half but we were clinical with our two chances late on and somehow managed to get ourselves into a two-nil lead.

"It gave us something to hold onto and build from in the second half and I thought we were professional, we did well. I’m delighted to have three points."