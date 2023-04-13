News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Family tribute to Daniel McBride, killed in Retford Road collision
1 hour ago Drake Bell missing: Nickelodeon star reported ‘endangered’ by police
2 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
3 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
4 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Burton Albion boss encourages fans to take on noise from Sheffield Wednesday away end

A sold-out Sheffield Wednesday away end must not be allowed to make themselves at home at the Pirelli Stadium this weekend, according to Burton Albion manager Dino Maamria.

By Alex Miller
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 15:44 BST

The Brewers boss watched his side beat Wednesday’s fellow automatic promotion chasers Barnsley on Good Friday to further alleviate themselves from any relegation headache.

Though they have a seven-point buffer on Accrington Stanley in the fourth relegation spot there is no sense of complacency for Burton, who have lost just one of their last four and have earned plaudits for the fight shown under the Tunisian – a former Doncaster Rovers player – since his appointment back in September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brewers chairman Ben Robinson has already put out an appeal for fans to buy tickets for the visit of Wednesday and speaking ahead of the clash, Maamria joined him in inflating the role the home support will have to play.

Most Popular
BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Dino Maamria manager Burton Albion during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Burton Albion and Chippenham Town at Pirelli Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Dino Maamria manager Burton Albion during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Burton Albion and Chippenham Town at Pirelli Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Dino Maamria manager Burton Albion during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Burton Albion and Chippenham Town at Pirelli Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“We’ve got top of the league Sheffield Wednesday,” Maamria said. “It’s a brilliant game, it’s a game we’re looking forward to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is what we’re about, really. At home on a sunny Saturday afternoon – hopefully it’ll be a packed out Pirelli Stadium.”

Wednesday sold out their 1,637 allocation for the Pirelli battle inside a couple of days. Though there is an acceptance that there will be a volley of noise from the away end, there is a clear sense that the home side want their support to match their guests in the away end – as they did against the Tykes.

“I urge our fans to come in numbers this weekend because we absolutely need them,” Maamria continued. “I know Sheffield Wednesday have sold out their allocation and I want that atmosphere from last time, I think that Barnsley feeling last weekend, how the fans pushed the players to the end of the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The fans pushed the players along and we want that feeling back on Saturday.

“It’s going to be difficult, there’s no doubt about it, there will be ups and downs in the game, but what is for sure is that we need our fans to back us from the first kick to the last kick – I think that is important.”

READ MORE:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A bold switch and the return of the big man - Is this the Sheffield Wednesday XI to beat Burton Albion?

‘Nothing to worry about’ – but legendary referee puzzled by call to put Sheffield Wednesday fan in charge of Ipswich Town match

‘Get used to it’ – Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘exceptional’ youngster informed of his Owls pathway

Related topics:SheffieldBarnsley