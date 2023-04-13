Rio Shipston’s Sheffield Wednesday career is on an upward trajectory, and the talented teenager has been informed what is wanted from him.

The 18-year-old made his fourth senior appearance of the season as he came on for a cameo appearance in the 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley on Monday, getting more League One minutes under his belt as he continues his progression through the ranks at Hillsborough.

Shipston signed his first professional deal at S6 late last year, and has gone on to become a regular in first team training at Middlewood Road. Moore, who clearly thinks highly of the midfielder, says that the plan now is to aid his transition so that he’s ready to play even more – with a first senior start no doubt on the player’s mind in the future.

Speaking after the Owls academy graduate’s latest outing, the Wednesday boss praised his ability on the field, and gave credit to the way that he’s acquitted himself.

“I’m delighted,” he told The Star. “I’ve just said to him that he needs to get used to it. I’ve said I want him in and around the first team, I want him to keep building, and he’s making the transition from academy football into first team football. There are a lot of things that he’s doing in training that he’s learning alongside the others, and I don’t think he looks out of place.

“I think he’s close. I’ve told him that his pathway now is to stay around us and get minutes between now and the end of the season – who knows what can happen? He can handle the occasion, and when the season finishes it’s on him to go away and then come back to be part of our preseason…

“He’s a good player, you haven’t seen the best of him. His vision, his touch and expertise when it comes to spotting things and linking play together – as well as his intelligence – is exceptional. That’s his strength, really, and he’s made the transition well. Credit to him.”

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Rio Shipston is getting his chance at first team level. (Steve Ellis)