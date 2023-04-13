News you can trust since 1887
A bold switch and the return of the big man - Is this the Sheffield Wednesday XI to beat Burton Albion?

To stick or to twist? To freshen up or keep things rolling? That is one of several selection questions set to the Sheffield Wednesday managerial staff this week approaching their trip to Burton Albion.

By Alex Miller
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST

The Owls collected their first win in nearly a month on Monday - against Accrington Stanley - to regain their place back at the top of the League One table.

But they’ll face a Burton Albion side who pose different tactical questions and are - like Stanley - scrapping for their lives at the bottom end of the table.

Based on the idea that Reece James and Mallik Wilks could both use a little time off-field after their knocks on Monday, here’s the slightly controversial side we’d plump for at the Pirelli.

Back in the side and overseeing a first clean sheet in nearly a month, Dawson looks set to keep the gloves for the remainder of the season. Or does he? We said the same about Stockdale a week or so back. Dawson starts.

1. GK - Cameron Dawson

Back in the side and overseeing a first clean sheet in nearly a month, Dawson looks set to keep the gloves for the remainder of the season. Or does he? We said the same about Stockdale a week or so back. Dawson starts.


Palmer dropped into the back three with Adeniran bagging two as a wing-back on Monday, but with a spot to fill in midfield potentially and Burton likely to bang it long, we’ve gone for a right-sided carousel of changes, with big man Iorfa drafted in to head bricks.

2. RCB - Dominic Iorfa

Palmer dropped into the back three with Adeniran bagging two as a wing-back on Monday, but with a spot to fill in midfield potentially and Burton likely to bang it long, we've gone for a right-sided carousel of changes, with big man Iorfa drafted in to head bricks.


At his best with opposition mode of attack set skywards, Flint will be a key man on Saturday - if indeed that’s how Albion choose to go. He’s been in excellent form in the last couple.

3. CB - Aden Flint

At his best with opposition mode of attack set skywards, Flint will be a key man on Saturday - if indeed that’s how Albion choose to go. He’s been in excellent form in the last couple.


Made the most successful headers of anyone in the win over Accrington Stanley and remains a key man in stating attacks. Wednesday may well have plenty of the ball at the Pirelli and with James a doubt it may well be up to Famewo to move the ball wisely and at tempo on that left.

4. LCB - Akin Famewo

Made the most successful headers of anyone in the win over Accrington Stanley and remains a key man in stating attacks. Wednesday may well have plenty of the ball at the Pirelli and with James a doubt it may well be up to Famewo to move the ball wisely and at tempo on that left. Photo: Steve Ellis


