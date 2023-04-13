A notable former FIFA official and referee chief says Ipswich Town have ‘nothing to worry about’ over the appointment of a Sheffield Wednesday supporter to take charge of their match against Charlton Athletic this weekend – but has questioned the care taken by the PGMOL over the decision.

Third-placed Ipswich are two points behind the table-topping Owls with a game in hand, with Plymouth Argyle sandwiched a point between.

And in what is set to be a fiercely-contested run-in, there is fury in East Anglia over the appointment of James Bell to their welcoming of the Addicks to Portman Road on Saturday.

Bell’s time on the Kop in younger years became public knowledge last year when he discussed his former Wednesdayite status with Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe – a one-time Wednesday striker.

NAILSWORTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Match Referee James Bell shows a yellow card to Jordan Moore-Taylor of Forest Green Rovers during the Sky Bet League Two match between Forest Green Rovers and Sutton United at The Fully Charged New Lawn on August 07, 2021 in Nailsworth, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Officials are duty-bound to submit their addresses and list the clubs they had an allegiance to prior to taking up refereeing and the PGMOL will be well aware of Bell’s Wednesday leaning in years gone by.

Ipswich Town themselves have declined to comment on the appointment.

The appointment has come as a surprise to legendary ex-Premier League referee Keith Hackett, himself a Wednesday supporter who after a storied career went on to act as the head of the PGMOL.

Speaking to The Star, Hackett said: “Certainly under my regime and historically, when we came towards the end of the season and there were teams involved in promotion or relegation, we would ensure referees were not appointed to games on the basis of where they lived or who they support. They would not be appointed to certain games.

“This is about care. I am not questioning James’ integrity for one second, he’s a good referee. The problem here is that his integrity is being questioned now before the match even kick off – through no fault of his own.

“The PGMOL need to take more care over it and have an understanding.”

Hackett explained that his listing of Wednesday as ‘his club’ meant he never officiated a match that could directly impact the Owls’ fortunes; towards the end of the season at least. As a loose rule he rarely refereed Leeds United and never either Sheffield club.

It seems to have become less of a consideration in modern times, Hackett explained. In the Premier League over the weekend, Newcastle United fan Michael Oliver refereed Manchester United – the Magpies’ rivals for a Champions League place – with no issues.

The place in which an official lives has also become less of a sticking point it seems.

While Tranmere Rovers-supporting Wirrall-born Mike Dean was taken off the 2006 FA Cup final after it became clear Liverpool would take part, he since took charge of games of both Merseyside clubs. The same goes for Anthony Taylor, of Altrincham, in matches involving Manchester clubs.

Hackett reiterated his puzzlement at the decision and while he made clear Ipswich supporters ‘needn’t worry’ over the appointment of Bell, he feels the ref has been placed in an already unfair position.

“It’s a surprise,” he said. “I am not questioning in any way, shape or form the integrity of a match official, least of all James.

“But don’t put him into a game where there is baggage.

“The PGMOL have to show a duty of care towards its match officials but it seems now under the modern era that it is something that just takes place.

“They won’t take him off the match, he’ll referee it. And he will referee it with high levels of integrity.

“But let’s say something happens – a dubious penalty kick. Fans will go away saying they’ve been robbed.

“It’s an area the PGMOL need to take a bit more care over. This could have been so easily avoided.”

