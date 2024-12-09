Tyrese Campbell scored his sixth Sheffield United goal on Sunday as the Blades drew with West Brom

Sheffield United defender Harrison Burrows says team mate Tyrese Campbell’s recent form is so impressive he expects the striker to score every time he puts the ball in the box.

Burrows was the architect in both of United’s goals as the Blades drew 2-2 with West Brom on Sunday, coming from behind after a lacklustre start in the West Midlands. The first just failed to reach Campbell and after a bit of unease in the Baggies’ defence, Callum O’Hare poked in from close range.

The second, though, showed United’s in-form forward at his best as the former Stoke City man got across his marker and slid the ball in via another dangerous Burrows cross from the left. And it was that anticipation and razor-sharp instinct that has Burrows believing a goal could come from each one of his crosses.

“[Both goals were] sort of both identical,” said fellow summer signing, Burrows. “Really, me just running forward. And I think that was a problem. The first 20 minutes, we didn't really play forward enough, and then once we were brave on the ball, we started playing forward. The space like that for me opened up and put the ball in, and I know we’re going to score when we’ve got players like Ty and Cal flooding to the box.”

“When I get it out wide, with his pace, his power, when I get the ball, you just know no he's going to beat defenders in the race,” he added. “So it's just about me getting the ball into the right areas. And you know when you put in the right areas, how clinical he is that he's going to score goals.”

At the back it was a little more disappointing, though some shakiness was perhaps to be expected, with United’s two first-choice central defenders in Harry Souttar and Anel Ahmedhodzic both suspended. United went a goal down through Torbjorn Heggem's header and that, said Burrows, might have been the kick up the backside the Blades needed.

“I think we've we didn't start the best, but once we got that first goal, we found our momentum and them scoring even kind of kicked us a bit and made us kick on, which shouldn't be the case, but, but happens in football. And yeah, the first 20-25, minutes weren't the best from us, but from after that, we showed our stuff.”

Tom Fellows’ deflected shot which spun out of the reach of Michael Cooper meant United had to settle for a point but there were very few in red and white left disgruntled.

“It’s a disappointing manner to concede and for them to level, but it's football really. And I think even after that goal, we showed what we're about. We tried to push for the for the winner, but just didn't go our way. So we'll take the positives, and yeah, to come to this place and get a draw, we’re happy.”