Sheffield United have picked up a point this weekend

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pundit Robert Earnshaw has said he ‘liked’ what he saw of Sheffield United playmaker Callum O’Hare against West Brom. The Blades drew 2-2 at The Hawthorns.

Chris Wilder’s men fell behind early on but bounced back to lead 2-1 at the interval after goals by O’Hare and Tyrese Campbell. The Baggies equalised in the second-half though after Tom Fellows’ deflected strike looped over Michael Cooper and a winner wasn’t found by either team in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earnshaw, who was the co-commentator for the game on Sky Sports, said: “I’ve liked his performance, O’Hare. That is what he has been good at all afternoon, stealing those little balls, you (the defenders) think they’re going to get it and he just gets ahead and steals it and you have to bring him down.”

He added: “I don’t know if he (Wilder) is going to be disappointed with a draw here or kind of happy.”

Just before half-time, the former Cardiff City, West Brom and Norwich City striker noticed a change in the visitor’s performance: “One of the biggest things I noticed especially from Sheffield United, is all of a sudden Vini Souza in midfield, (Gus) Hamer, O’Hare, (Jesurun) Rak-Sakyi started to receive the ball and control the ball and not give it away so cheaply. They had options on the ball and all of a sudden they could swing it left to right and get (Harrison) Burrows on the ball. It was a change in rhythm and possession.”

Speaking before the match, he highlighted Campbell as a player to watch out for: “He’s been very, very good. Five goals and one assist this year. His energy, he’s always a threat, lots of runs in behind. He can score goals outside the box as well. He’s so good, so bright and always a threat for Sheffield United.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United are back in action with a trip to The Den on Wednesday to face Millwall. Their upcoming opponents are sat in 11th place and six points off the play-offs after their 1-0 loss to Coventry City last time out.

The Blades then face Plymouth Argyle next weekend at Bramall Lane. Wayne Rooney’s side have sunk into the relegation zone along with Portsmouth and Hull City.

Sheffield United are top of the league above Leeds United by a point. They are unbeaten in their last eight fixtures and are proving to be a tough team to beat.