Sheffield United continued their good run of recent form with a battling draw in challenging conditions at West Brom this afternoon. The Blades trailed to Torbjorn Heggem’s first-half header before two goals in the space of two minutes, from Callum O’Hare and Tyrese Campbell, sent them into the break ahead.
It was a lead they couldn’t hold on to for the full 90 minutes, with Tom Fellows’ deflected strike finding a way into Michael Cooper’s net, but it was another show of the Blades’ bottle and character as they picked up another result on the road this season and went back to the top of the table. Here’s how we rated the Blades at the Hawthorns... how did you see it?
1. Michael Cooper 5
Left badly exposed for the first goal but may feel he could have done a little better with the second, getting a hand on Fellows' deflected strike but unable to keep it out under pressure from Grant. Those aside he didn't have too much more to deal with, bar a few routine saves in the first half
| Getty Images
2. Femi Seriki 8
Got another chance from the start with Souttar suspended and had a big role to play going both ways, especially with how West Brom build from out wide and look to get balls into the box as much as possible. But he was solid defensively, with his final action before being replaced a solid defensive header to deny a chance at the back post, and a threat going forward, too
Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Alfie Gilchrist 7
Moved more central with Souttar out and he thrived on the pure defensive nature of the role without having to worry about getting forward down the right.Booked early in the second half for ending a driving run from Fellows rather crudely | Sportimage
4. Jack Robinson 7
Skippered the side again and some solid early defending prevented a promising Baggies break before the slightest of touches on a dangerous left-wing cross prevented a chance for former Blade Bartley. Has made a good case to stay in the side when Ahmedhodzic and Souttar return Photo: Andrew Yates