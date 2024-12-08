Sheffield United continued their good run of recent form with a battling draw in challenging conditions at West Brom this afternoon. The Blades trailed to Torbjorn Heggem’s first-half header before two goals in the space of two minutes, from Callum O’Hare and Tyrese Campbell, sent them into the break ahead.

It was a lead they couldn’t hold on to for the full 90 minutes, with Tom Fellows’ deflected strike finding a way into Michael Cooper’s net, but it was another show of the Blades’ bottle and character as they picked up another result on the road this season and went back to the top of the table. Here’s how we rated the Blades at the Hawthorns... how did you see it?