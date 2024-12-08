Chris Wilder makes Leeds United "miles ahead" comparison after Sheffield United return to top of Championship

Chris Wilder is placing his sole focus on Sheffield United’s ongoing promotion push after insisting that Leeds United, their local and divisional rivals, are “miles ahead” of his side at the minute. The Blades went back above Daniel Farke’s side at the top of the Championship after a battling 2-2 draw against West Brom at the Hawthorns.

But for their summer points deduction the Blades would be three points clear of Leeds in what is shaping up to be an intriguing tussle between the two Yorkshire sides looking to get back into the Premier League. It is a narrative that will continue to play out but as far as Wilder is concerned, it is a comparison that shouldn’t be made.

“These boys are learning on the job, at the top of the division,” he said. “I've just been asked a question about being in contention with Leeds United ... Leeds are miles ahead of us. We've got our own fight, to improve individually and as a team. And trying to pick up points along the way. I'm just focusing on us. The characteristics of the team are great and this was a massive test for us.

“You look at their squad, Jed Wallace didn't get on the pitch and we know about [John] Swift. We know Mason [Holgate]..., they're an incredibly strong squad. You could sense it was a big game before and with how they started they understood that, but we weathered the storm. It was a bit of a basketball game late on and a lack of control, but both sides wanted a win and we'll learn from that. It's important we got something from the game and I'm delighted that we did.”

United had six players aged 22 or younger on the pitch at one stage of the second half, with Ryan One finishing the game up front and youngsters Sydie Peck and Femi Seriki once again impressing. It is to Wilder’s great credit that he is getting the most out of a relatively-inexperienced squad which is keeping pace with better-stocked rivals, including those just up the M1, ahead of hopeful reinforcements when the January window opens for business.

“That's the job of a manager,” Wilder added. “This was a team put together at the start of the season, it's not a team of superstars. We have some really good players, but we've not done it by robbing banks and we're trying to make it better. We had six under 22 on the pitch at one stage of the game showed where we are a little bit.

“But they're getting experience against a man team, in man conditions and in a testing environment. They're looking to get back into the Premier League and their record this season has been really good. There's been a bit of noise about results and whatever but for them to go unbeaten and be close to wins, this was a big test for us today.”