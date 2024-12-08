Tyrese Campbell injury latest as in-form Sheffield United man sparks concern ahead of Millwall trip

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, expects striker Tyrese Campbell to be okay for the midweek trip to Millwall despite limping out of this afternoon’s draw at West Brom. The striker had earlier scored his sixth goal in eight games at the Hawthorns.

But he pulled up holding his hamstring after chasing a ball down the wing and was taken off, giving United another availability concern ahead of the clash with the Lions on Wednesday night.

Any Campbell blow would at least be tempered by the expected return of Kieffer Moore after a calf issue while Rhian Brewster also made his comeback after a month out as a substitute at West Brom.

“He's okay,” said Wilder, who will also welcome back defenders Harry Souttar and Anel Ahmedhodzic at the Den after suspension, of Campbell. “He's just had a bit of a stiff back through the week so I think it's more neural than ligaments or hamstring. It tightened up.

"We've got Kieffer back for Wednesday, Anel back for Wednesday, Harry back for Wednesday. They're huge players. Rhian came back today and is feeling his way back in.

"I was delighted with Alfie [Gilchrist] playing out of position and it was a great experience for the players. Tyrese, fingers crossed, will be okay and set for Wednesday."