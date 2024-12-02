Chris Wilder will have to shuffle his Sheffield United pack once more for Sunday’s West Bromwich Albion trip

Chris Wilder has been consistent on his desire for selection dilemmas amongst his Sheffield United squad but some headaches are more welcome than others. The Blades chief will be forced into another reshuffle for Sunday’s trip to West Bromwich Albion, with both his first-choice central defenders this season missing.

Anel Ahmedhodzic was already missing the Hawthorns clash as he completes his three-match ban for his red card at Coventry City last month and he will be joined on the sidelines by centre-half partner Harry Souttar after he was sent off for two bookings during Friday night’s victory over Sunderland. Souttar saw red before the break after twice fouling Wilson Isidor, the second with the Black Cats forward still inside his own half.

While Wilder had no complaints about the decision, he noticeably refrained from criticising Souttar’s decision-making - something he was not afraid to do less than a week earlier when Ahmedhodzic was goaded into a reaction by Coventry striker Norman Bassette and was sent off for violent conduct. “Soutts didn’t have anywhere to go when he made that rash decision,” Wilder, who had earlier seen Sunderland reduced to 10 men after Chris Mepham fouled Tyrese Campbell, said.

“I don't think there should be any complaints about their red card, he's the last man. There was a bit of chat in the tunnel at half-time and a bit of moaning and groaning but in my opinion they didn't have a leg to stand on. Just as much as Soutts. We had the game in a way where we wanted it to be, we had them down to 10 men and had a massive advantage at home with the record we've got and the technical players we've got, we'd like to think we'd have gone on to get that goal. But then it swung back to an even event.”

Asked for his opinion on Souttar’s decision-making, to foul Isidor in that position when on a yellow card and with minutes to go until the half-time break, Wilder said: “He shouldn't have been put in that position because Tyrese should keep hold of the ball and recycle it, and get some passes in. The focus and the attention will be on Harry and he'll understand that.

“He's disappointed. Callum [O’Hare] was disappointed coming off at half-time, but we had to make that decision. I think before that was just a careless bit of play which really summed up the 20-25 minute period for us. But later on, the crowd fed on the energy from the players and it was a collective effort to get over the line in a tight game.”

Wilder does have options to cope with Souttar’s absence, with Jack Robinson continuing his bid to stay in the side on the left when Ahmedhodzic returns. Alfie Gilchrist is one contender to partner him in the middle, with Femi Seriki at right-back, while Rhys Norrington-Davies could also play in the middle against Carlos Corberán’s side, who have remarkably drawn nine of their last 10 games.