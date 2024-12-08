Chris Wilder hailed the support of Sheffield United ’s supporters at the full-time whistle as the Blades returned from West Bromwich Albion with what he described as one of their best results of the season so far. The Blades drew 2-2 at the Hawthorns to go back to the top of the Championship table.

United showed their character to bounce back from the blow of Torbjørn Heggem’s opening goal to go in front with quickfire goals from Callum O’Hare and Tyrese Campbell, before a deflected strike from Tom Fellows levelled the scores. United were backed in numbers and voice in the Midlands, with our snappers as ever on hand to capture some of them cheering on their side. Click through our photo gallery and see if you can spot anyone you recognise...