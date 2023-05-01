News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
3 minutes ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
49 minutes ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
3 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
20 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
21 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

Sheffield United star makes Premier League pledge ahead of top-flight tests next season

Blades star taking huge belief from Man City clash that he and teammates can succeed in Premier League

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 28th Apr 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 10:52 BST

George Baldock insists Sheffield United have “tremendous belief” that they can shine in the Premier League next season after the Blades’ promotion back to the top-flight.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side made sure of playing at the highest level last week with victory over West Brom at Bramall Lane, hammering Preston North End 4-1 at Bramall Lane on Saturday to celebrate further.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trips to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City round off United’s Championship commitments this season before thoughts turn to the Premier League in the summer, with United having some unfinished business in the top-flight.

Most Popular

Pundit takes aim at United celebrations in bizarre Olympics rant

Baldock and Co. finished ninth in the Premier League in their first season back in the Premier League and flirted with qualifying for European football before Covid-19 derailed their momentum. Suffering badly from a loss of confidence, and crowds, in the second season, they were relegated the following campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But displays in the FA Cup against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City this season have given an extra injection of confidence that the Blades can once again hold their own in the top-flight next season. United beat Spurs in the fifth round on their way to a 3-0 defeat at Wembley - no disgrace against a side of treble-chasing City’s quality.

‘Class’, ‘Deserved ovation’ - United player ratings gallery from 4-1 Preston win

Baldock in particular excelled in a typically-combative battle with England star Jack Grealish and admitted he “loves” the challenge of staying switched on against top-flight stars. “That’s my game,” he admitted. “That’s why I think arguably I performed better in the Premier League than I did in the Championship in the last season we went up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You’re in those moments a lot more. I relish them, I love them. I never fear them. As you’re approaching him, it’s just you v him, and I love those moments. Sometimes they are going to go past you, because they’ve got the ball and they are incredibly talented. So you can’t stop them all the time. But it’s about making their afternoon difficult and I’d like to think I did [against City].

United won’t repeat Forest transfer approach after sealing promotion

“We’ve all got tremendous belief in ourselves. Like you saw last time we got promoted, we finished second with Norwich winning the league, and we went up a gear.“I’d like to think that we can do that again. There’s no reason not to.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite being born almost 100 miles south of Sheffield in the market town of Buckingham, few players have bought into life at United as much as Baldock since he signed from MK Dons in 2017. Now a senior Greece international, and previously namechecked by Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min as one of his toughest opponents, Baldock is relishing another battle against the best in the country next term.

Prince opens up on “difficult” United time after pledge to Blades fans

“I don’t like saying: ‘We respect these players, but not too much’ because I do,” he added. “I truly respect all of them, their careers and their mentality to go year after year and win things. They’ve got to the top of the tree and they continue to stay there.

“I respect them tremendously, but it comes down to you as an individual. Are you going to shirk it or say: ‘Come on then, how am I going to do against you?’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That’s my mentality towards it, to try and have a go. See if I can get the upper hand on these world-class players every now and again. Then you build from that with belief.”

In that respect, Baldock is a perfect fit for the ethos that has run through the Blades’ DNA during all the successful periods in their recent history.

O’Connell discusses United future after seeing light at end of tunnel

“It’s demanded from the terraces, it’s demanded from the manager, from the dressing room and the environment we work in every day,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s a saying in our dressing room - outwork, outfight - and that’s kind of what football is. You go out there and give your best and try and win individual battles.

“You’ve just got to do a little bit more against teams like [City] to win. But I’m hoping the lads in there can gain tremendous belief.”

The best fans and players celebration photos as promotion is secured

Doyle’s cryptic future admission after “perfect” Blades spell

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Would-be owner Dozy sends Blades message after promotion sealed

Related topics:Premier LeagueGeorge Baldock