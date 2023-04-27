Would-be owner Dozy Mmobuosi sends Sheffield United message after promotion sealed

Nigerian businessman who hoped to take over the Blades sends message to United after their promotion to the Premier League was confirmed

Dozy Mmobuosi, who hoped to take over Sheffield United after having an offer accepted by Prince Abdullah earlier this season, has sent a congratulatory message to the Blades after their promotion to the Premier League was confirmed earlier this week.

Despite a backdrop of financial instability and takeover distractions, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have sustained their push for the top-flight superbly all season and reached their end goal on Wednesday night when a 2-0 victory over West Brom at Bramall Lane gave them an unassailable lead over third-placed Luton Town.

As reported earlier in the week, United are now preparing for life without Mmobuosi at the helm, with the Nigerian businessman’s attempts to prove he can pass the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ tests apparently making little progress.

Instead, the Blades are planning for next season with Heckingbottom expected to receive notice of the budget he will have at his disposal in the coming days following promotion. But that didn’t stop Mmobuosi from posting a heartfelt congratulatory message on his social media page, which read: “Congratulations to Sheffield United on the outstanding promotion to the Premier League. The determination, hard work, and good performance against West Brom are a testament to the grit and teamwork the team embodies.

“I eagerly anticipate following your journey in the top flight and watching you make a lasting impact on the league. Wishing the entire team, coaching staff, and supporters continued success in the upcoming season.”

Current owner Prince Abdullah was at Bramall Lane to take in the West Brom game, speaking to Talksport afterwards to discuss his own future at the helm.

“I want to be happy today, I don’t want to think about any of that,” he said. “I just want to feel like a fan enjoying promotion. Tomorrow will take care of itself but I love the club and I’ll always be a Blades fan.”

“It has been very difficult,” the Prince added on United’s time in the Championship. “Usually clubs who get relegated have to sell many players. I can’t complain about anything but it’s been very difficult for me and my family and everybody. The end is really great and I’m very happy and proud. The work starts tomorrow.”

