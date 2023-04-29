Sheffield United received their trophy and medals this afternoon for finishing second in the Championship this afternoon, after signing off their home season with a 4-1 victory over Preston North End.

Goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie saw United finish in fine style, despite Liam Delap equalising at 1-1 for the visitors.

After the game United were presented with the runners-up trophy and their medals - but pundit Paul Merson wasn’t happy with the prospect. The former Arsenal and England man was watching on on Soccer Saturday and embarked on a bizarre rant about the Olympic Games and not winning a trophy there for finishing second.

“What’s the trophy for? I got in the final of the table tennis at Butlins and I didn’t get anything, I got beat in the final. Why should they get anything?” Merson raged.

“How can you get a trophy for second? Give them a medal for second but not a trophy. A trophy is for the winner! It’s brilliant to go up, but come on. You don’t get a trophy for finishing second in the Olympics and that’s like the ultimate ultimate.

“They came second in the league and get a trophy? You don’t get a trophy for finishing second in the Olympics, that you’ve worked for for four years. I can’t, I can’t.”

