Sheffield United’s likely transfer approach for life in the Premier League has been mapped out, after No.2 Stuart McCall admitted the loan market will once again be a likely source of additions this summer after promotion.

The approach has served United well this season, with James McAtee and Tommy Doyle playing key roles after signing on loan from Manchester City, and United will look to repeat the trick next time around with money for permanent signings expected to be in short supply.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom has made one permanent, cash signing since taking permanent charge of the Blades, in Anel Ahmedhodzic, and is set to discover the budget he will be working with next season in a call with the club’s hierarchy ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Preston North End at Bramall Lane.

“We're going to have to look at the loan market again I'd imagine. We paid money for one player in Anel and the rest have been loanees to supplement what we've already had,” assistant manager McCall said.

“After last season, and the disappointment we had against Forest, we lost someone like Morgan Gibbs-White, who people looked at as a talisman. But people have stood up - like Iliman, who's really come to the fore.

“A lot of people have played their part in a real squad effort. We'll bring players in; I don't think we'll do a Forest and bring 55 players in but naturally, there'll be new faces.”

With Premier League rules prohibiting the loaning of more than one player between clubs, United will not be able to sign McAtee and Doyle on a temporary basis next season. “I don’t know how we stand on that,” McCall added, “but there are discussions going on about lots of players.”

