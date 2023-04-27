Prince opened up on “very difficult” period in charge of Blades after promotion back to the Premier League confirmed

Prince Abdullah, the owner of Sheffield United, has opened up on a “very difficult” period in charge of the Blades after their return to the Premier League was confirmed on Wednesday evening.

The Blades beat West Brom 2-0 at a packed Bramall Lane to ensure they will be playing top-flight football again next season, bringing their two-year stay in the Championship to a welcome conclusion.

Life at United since relegation has been dogged by financial struggles and off-field distractions, with a transfer embargo only lifted last week and the Prince accepting two offers from different parties to sell his shares in the club.

One of those, American Henry Mauriss, was later revealed to be in prison in California for wire fraud while the other, Dozy Mmobuosi, has been unable to convince the EFL that he passes their owners’ and directors’ tests.

“It means the world to me,” the Prince told Star columnist Alan Biggs on Talksport after United’s promotion was confirmed. “I’m very proud of the city and the fans and the players and the coaching staff. Of everybody working in the club.

“It took a lot of hard work and pain, we had to put everything into it. The Championship is a really difficult league ... and English football is the best in the world, but they have to fix the Championship.

“It’s very brutal, on owners and clubs. But I couldn’t be happier or more proud. It’s a big day and hopefully we’ll have a great season next year.”

United’s decision to keep hold of star names including Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye, despite interest from rival clubs and the bleak financial picture that has led to several suppliers going months without payment, has been vindicated by promotion. Mmobuosi’s period of exclusivity has now lapsed, meaning the Prince is free to negotiate a potential sale of the club with other interested parties, or remain in situ with Premier League football now secured.

“It has been very difficult,” the Prince added on United’s time in the Championship. “Usually clubs who get relegated have to sell many players. I can’t complain about anything but it’s been very difficult for me and my family and everybody. The end is really great and I’m very happy and proud. The work starts tomorrow.”

On his own future in charge of Bramall Lane, he said: “I want to be happy today, I don’t want to think about any of that.

“I just want to feel like a fan enjoying promotion. Tomorrow will take care of itself but I love the club and I’ll always be a Blades fan.”

