Doyle helped Blades to promotion in first season at Bramall Lane

Tommy Doyle has refused to rule out the possibility of returning to Sheffield United next season after helping the Blades seal promotion back to the Premier League last night.

Doyle joined United in the summer on loan from Manchester City along with City teammate James McAtee and both have played key roles in helping the Blades back to the top-flight after two seasons away.

With Premier League rules prohibiting clubs loaning more than one player from a rival, United cannot sign both again on a temporary basis and as The Star reported recently, United could test City’s resolve to keep hold of Doyle with a permanent offer this summer as a potential workaround.

Speaking after the game, Doyle - who also helped United reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley, said: “This is what we all wanted. We’ve had a trip to Wembley and now we’ve got promotion to the Premier League.

“It’s been perfect so thank you to everyone. It’s been really enjoyable and there’s still three more games to go so we’re going to enjoy it.

“It’s been great fun, honestly. Now we can celebrate what we’ve done which is important.

“Everyone’s just so happy.”

“It’s a brilliant club, brilliant lads and I’ve enjoyed it,” Doyle added when probed on his future.

“So, you never know, you never know.

“I have a great feeling now for this club and I’ve loved every moment. So you never know.

