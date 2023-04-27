News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
13 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
13 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
15 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
16 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
19 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Man City star Tommy Doyle’s cryptic future admission after “perfect” Sheffield United spell

Doyle helped Blades to promotion in first season at Bramall Lane

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 27th Apr 2023, 01:10 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Tommy Doyle has refused to rule out the possibility of returning to Sheffield United next season after helping the Blades seal promotion back to the Premier League last night.

Doyle joined United in the summer on loan from Manchester City along with City teammate James McAtee and both have played key roles in helping the Blades back to the top-flight after two seasons away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With Premier League rules prohibiting clubs loaning more than one player from a rival, United cannot sign both again on a temporary basis and as The Star reported recently, United could test City’s resolve to keep hold of Doyle with a permanent offer this summer as a potential workaround.

Most Popular

Speaking after the game, Doyle - who also helped United reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley, said: “This is what we all wanted. We’ve had a trip to Wembley and now we’ve got promotion to the Premier League.

“It’s been perfect so thank you to everyone. It’s been really enjoyable and there’s still three more games to go so we’re going to enjoy it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s been great fun, honestly. Now we can celebrate what we’ve done which is important.

“Everyone’s just so happy.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s a brilliant club, brilliant lads and I’ve enjoyed it,” Doyle added when probed on his future.

“So, you never know, you never know.

“I have a great feeling now for this club and I’ve loved every moment. So you never know.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But if I come back I’ll be buzzing. And if I don’t, then I can only thank everybody for how they’ve treated me.”