'Class', 'Deserved ovation' - Sheffield United player ratings gallery from 4-1 Preston win

Sheffield United signed off their home season in resounding style as they beat Preston North End 4-1 at Bramall Lane this afternoon.
Here's how we rated United’s players in victory ...
1. The Blades sign off on a high
Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game against Preston Photo: Ian Hodgson
2. Wes Foderingham 7.5
Made his first meaningful save a couple of minutes into the second half when the ball fell kindly to Tom Cannon, but Foderingham was out quickly and spread himself to block the effort well. Made a similar save later in the game to keep out Parrott's effort as North End threw bodies forward Photo: Darren Staples
3. Jayden Bogle 6.5
Back in the side with George Baldock rested and was inches away from an assist with a lovely cross that Robinson only just failed to get a touch on. Denied what would have surely been a goal to put the Blades back in front by a good block from Potts after linking up with substitute Jebbison Photo: Paul Thomas
4. Party time as Sheffield United celebrate promotion to the Premier League
Sheffield, England, 26th April 2023. Chris Basham of Sheffield Utd celebrates promotion during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Darren Staples / Sportimage Photo: Darren Staples