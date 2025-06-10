Sydie Peck opens up on Sheffield United debt of gratitude as West Ham United transfer speculation emerges

A year can be a long time in professional football. Just 12 months ago, Sydie Peck was very much on the periphery of Sheffield United’s first-team squad, with a loan move to Rotherham United in League One mooted.

A year on, the 20-year-old has played and scored for his England age group, made 47 appearances as the Blades fell just short of promotion to the Premier League and is now being linked with a move to the Premier League. West Ham United have been credited with interest in Peck, with Graham Potter said to be keen on adding more energy to his Hammers midfield.

The Guardian report claims that the London side are also keeping tabs on Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney for the same reason, with Peck’s London background leading some Blades fans to wonder if their starlet may fancy a move back down to the capital.

But Peck is very much at home in South Yorkshire, having made the brave move up north after leaving Arsenal at 16, and is grateful for the way that United have developed him - both as a player and as a person - in the years since.

Speaking exclusively to The Star before the painful end to last season at Wembley, Peck - who is under contract with United until 2028 after penning fresh terms last year - reflected: “It was a massive decision [to move to United.] I think the interviews that I have done have previously been all about Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal.

“But the development that I had here at United in the space of three, four years ... it was massive. So I can only credit Sheffield United football club for helping me develop. They've pretty much made me who I am today and I'm grateful for that.

“I had to make that step to move away from family, it was challenging for a while but it helped me become a man with my own responsibilities to take care of. The environment here is very down-to-earth.

“When the bad times do come, they do put an arm around you when they think the time's right. But they make it clear that you have to lean yourself, figure things out yourself. It also makes you a man.”

The tough-love approach of United’s renowned academy will have helped Peck cope with the disappointment of an injury-time defeat in last month’s play-off final, which spoiled which had been a fairytale breakthrough season up to that point.

The England youth international took advantage of a lack of bodies in United’s midfield, and then former academy teammate Oliver Arblaster’s untimely ACL injury, to establish himself in the United midfield and make himself a firm favourite with Unitedites who appreciate his blend of industry and invention in the middle of the park.

“I'd say that I understand the game better,” said Peck, when asked how the last 12 months had changed him. “Knowing what to do in certain aspects. I've learned a lot football-wise. And I've learned a lot about myself. I'd say I've grown over the period from when I made my debut. I was obviously grateful for that opportunity.

“I do feel the connection with the supporters, for sure. It's a great fan base. When they sing my name, I do hear it. It makes me feel good and gives me a little extra boost on the pitch. I won't shy away, I always give my best. And hopefully that's enough.”