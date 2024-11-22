Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Exc: Sheffield United’s promotion hopes rocked by Oliver Arblaster injury blow after injury v Sheffield Wednesday

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United's push for an instant return to the Premier League this season has been rocked by a huge injury blow to their skipper, Oliver Arblaster. The 20-year-old made way at half-time of United's derby-day victory over Wednesday just before the international break after damaging his knee.

Arblaster received extensive on-pitch treatment before initially returning to the field but did not reappear after the break. Boss Chris Wilder said after the 1-0 win that he "had to drag the captain's armband off" a "devastated" Arblaster, admitting that it was too soon for a definitive idea of the injury's extent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a scan in the following days revealed knee ligament damage which will keep Arblaster out for the long-term, with real doubt at this stage over whether he will play again this season. He went under the knife for an operation to correct the damage over the international break and will now begin the long recovery process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news is an obvious blow for the Blades' promotion hopes but especially so for a young man whose career is still in its infancy and, until recently, had been on a swift and mostly upward trajectory. Arblaster was recalled to Bramall Lane less than a year ago after a successful loan spell at Port Vale, which was prematurely curtailed by a bad injury which then-Vale boss Andy Crosby described as "a really deep gash around his knee, and I think it’s gone right down to the bone."

Arblaster is said to be "heartbroken" over the injury blow but sports science advancements mean that players’ chances of recovering from such knee issues have improved dramatically in recent years. United teammate Callum O'Hare suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on Boxing Day 2022 - ironically at Bramall Lane in a game against United - and was sidelined for 303 days, describing his time out as the hardest of his life. But he recovered fully and his best years are still ahead of him - as are Arblaster's, however daunting the upcoming months may seem right now.