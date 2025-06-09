Forgotten man Ivo Grbic searching for settled future amid Sheffield United uncertainty

Sheffield United could be handed a welcome transfer lifeline this summer as forgotten man Ivo Grbic prepares to return to Bramall Lane. The Croatian goalkeeper spent last season on loan in Turkey with Rizespor, making 23 appearances.

But his loan is now up and he is scheduled to report back to United for pre-season training, with two years remaining on the deal he signed 18 months ago when he arrived from Atletico Madrid. Grbic was signed amid uncertainty over Wes Foderingham’s future at Bramall Lane but struggled to adapt to English football, with United making a quick decision to move him on.

Instead they signed Michael Cooper from Plymouth Argyle as their No.1 goalkeeper and with Adam Davies still under contract as a more than able back-up, another move for Grbic this summer seems the sensible move for all parties.

Despite his struggles in South Yorkshire Grbic still has suitors elsewhere, with La Liga side Celta Vigo linked with the 29-year-old as they search for a replacement for Vicente Guaita, the 38-year-old former Crystal Palace veteran set to hang up his gloves when his contract officially expires this summer.

The Blades would be unlikely to stand in Grbic’s way if an offer was received while the player may also welcome the chance to make a fresh start elsewhere, with his future at Bramall Lane looking uncertain to say the least.

He was dropped after conceding 32 goals in his first 10 appearances in a United shirt, with his only game for the Blades last season a League Cup win over Wrexham before he moved to Turkey. “Ivo understood the situation,” said boss Chris Wilder of his decision to drop Grbic. “He understood that he came to help and he's not helped as much as he'd have liked to have done.

“I've got to say fair play to the boy, he's not coming in and slamming doors or pointing fingers or whatever. And I think that's quite refreshing because it's quite easy to chuck your arms up in the air and point fingers, and not accept responsibility.

“It's quite easy to do that but first of all, you've got to look in the mirror and make sure your performance is spot on. As someone once told me, when you're pointing one finger at someone else there are three coming back at you, so make sure you've got no opportunity to open it up to criticism going the other way.”

Grbic’s time in Turkey began badly when he let in five goals on his debut against Galatasaray. But he overcame that rough start with a decent run of form but caused some concern later in the season when he was rushed to hospital following a sickening collision with Göztepe striker Rômulo Cardoso.

Cardoso’s knee struck Grbic in the head and teammates and the referee called for immediate medical attention, with the goalkeeper stretchered into a waiting ambulance and rushed to hospital. A statement on social media later revealed that test results ruled out any serious injury to Grbic and he was discharged from hospital before regaining his place between the sticks.