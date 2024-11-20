Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sydie Peck loving life in Sheffield United “reality” as former Arsenal youngster looks to forge his own path in Steel City

As you might imagine from a young man with an invented first name, Sydie Frederick Peck has never been one to follow the crowd. “My mum made it up,” the 20-year-old smiled. “She was umming and aahing about calling me Syd but she wanted the ‘ie’ on the end, because all my other siblings have got that. So she went with that.”

Frederick, by the way, is Peck’s great-great grandad but the young man has gone a long way of late towards making a name for himself, impressing Sheffield United supporters with his all-action displays and marking his recent debut for the England Elite Squad - formerly the U20 level - with a goal and three assists in a 4-0 win over Germany.

He was involved in the Sheffield derby win over Wednesday before the international break, on as a half-time sub for fellow academy graduate Oliver Arblaster, and was soon into his work with some crunching displays, showing he can play too with a mazy run towards the end that saw him beat a couple of Wednesday players before being upended.

Peck may get an extended chance in the United side if skipper Arblaster’s knee issue keeps him out of the side for any real length of time, with Tom Davies also bolstering Chris Wilder’s options in the centre of the park after making his return from hamstring trouble. But Peck - a young man Wilder recently joked has the confidence to feel he should be playing for Real Madrid and was likened to “Pele in Escape to Victory” against Wednesday by the Blades boss - will certainly back himself.

“Blaster is a good example for us all,” Peck admitted. “He’s come through the academy and cemented his place, and fair play. But we’ve got competition in there and it’s healthy. We’ve got a good relationship, and he knows that as well. I never want to just look up to someone and follow their footsteps ... I want to walk my own path and make my own career. Be known for myself.”

Schooled in the Arsenal academy before moving to Bramall Lane in 2021, southener Peck has thrived in the tough-love academy set-up at United and is also not far from the action if things get a little heated on the pitch. “I think it's just how I play, really,” he said of his combative reputation. “I've always been like that, since a young boy. I try to keep that in my game which I think is important. I can be off the pitch as well but that's just how I play.

“For me I've always had it in me, it's just got to the point where I've got to control that and keep it on the right level. It's getting that balance. Try not to go over the line. But ever since I took the jump to come here, it always felt like the right place for me. It felt like home and it still does now. I enjoyed my time at Arsenal, since the age of five, and I learned a lot there. It was very different. Here is a lot more down-to-earth and more like reality. It's more real. It's real life. There's no beating about the bush here. It's straight to the point. And that's what I love.”