Sheffield United youngster earmarked for Bramall Lane role as rival boss admits defeat in transfer pursuit

Steve Evans, the Rotherham United boss, has admitted defeat in his pursuit of Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck, despite admitting he “loves” the promising young Blades midfielder. Peck, 19, emerged as a loan target for the Millers recently, with initial conversations taking place between the two clubs.

But Blades boss Chris Wilder was unwilling to risk being left short in the middle of the park once the transfer window slams shut tomorrow, with uncertainty over the futures of three of his midfielders, and Peck is likely to stay at Bramall Lane for at least the first part of the season.

He was handed another chance to impress in Tuesday’s League Cup defeat at Barnsley and is expected to feature in the matchday squad for Sunday’s Championship clash against Watford, unless the Blades can sign some reinforcements of their own ahead of the deadline. Leeds remain interested in Gus Hamer, while Vini Souza and Oliver Arblaster have both been linked with moves away this summer.

“I love him,” Evans said of Peck. “But my understanding is that he's going to stay at Sheffield United. We're not desperate to bring any player into this club. If we're going to bring a player into the club it has to be someone who offers something extra to what we've got.

“Sydie would have done that, but Chris has intimated that he's going to keep him. That's Chris's prerogative. There are one or two others we are looking at. We have to look 'in' first and make sure everyone has got a part to play. If they haven't got a part to play, maybe they need to be going out.”