Sydie Peck targeting “icing on the cake” after landing big Sheffield United award in breakthrough season

Sydie Peck admits that sealing promotion with Sheffield United in his first real season at first-team level would be “crazy” after the impressive 20-year-old landed the Blades’ young player of the year award over the weekend. Peck got his opportunity to shine after fellow starlet Oliver Arblaster’s unfortunate injury, and the former Arsenal youngster seized it fully.

A tally of 44 games in all competitions underlines his importance to the Blades cause ahead of the play-offs, which kick off later this week away at Bristol City in the first leg of the semi-final. Peck is expected to once again feature in the middle of the park against the Robins as the Blades target a place at Wembley, after falling just short in a remarkable automatic promotion battle with Leeds United and Burnley.

His impressive season was recoginised with the young player of the year trophy at the Blades’ awards dinner on Sunday evening, with Michael Cooper landing the player of the year award as voted by fans. Gus Hamer’s free-kick against Coventry City won the goal of the season gong, with the midfielder also named players’ player and manager’s player of the year.

“If someone told me in the summer that I'd have played the majority of games and we’d have the season we have, then I'd have taken their hand off for it, to be honest,” Peck admitted in an exclusive chat with The Star at United’s Shirecliffe training ground recently.

“I wasn't expecting it, no. But I'd like to think I've taken my opportunity. It's a great group. I'm improving but I've still got a lot to learn. We fell just short of going up automatically but the main target isn't over. We fully believe in each other and hopefully we can get the job done.”

Asked what it would mean to him to help the Blades reach the Premier League at Wembley, the midfielder inhaled sharply as he searched for the right words. “It'd be crazy,” he said. “In my first breakthrough season, to get that job done would be the icing on the cake really. It would mean a lot, to me and the boys. There's a lot of work to be done before then, but we're hoping to get the job done.”

Peck, in many eyes, is something of a typical Sheffield United player - a combative midfielder who never takes a backward step in a tackle but then when he wins the ball, one who has the ability to use it intelligently. He is yet to hit the back of the net for the Blades - with an almighty celebration surely beckoning when he does - but his maturity levels for someone of such tender years is perhaps his most impressive attribute.

“I like to think I'm mature,” Peck added. “I've still got an immature side to me but ever since I was under five, I always playedup an age group and around older people, so that made me grow up more.

“And moving away from family when I was 16 made me become a man and have my own responsibilities. At 18 I was playing with the 21s and I'm still a young boy in the first team environment now. I'd like to think I'm maturing a lot quicker and hopefully we can finish the job now.”