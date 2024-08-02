Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Exclusive: Sheffield United reach decision on trialist Andre Dozzell’s Bramall Lane future after trial spell

Andre Dozzell is set to miss Sheffield United’s final pre-season friendly at Huddersfield Town tonight after a decision was taken on his Bramall Lane future. The midfielder was taken on trial by the Blades this summer after his release by their Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers.

Still just 25 years of age, and with bags of Championship experience, Dozzell quietly impressed in pre-season with some composed displays in midfield and a goal on his ‘debut’ at Chesterfield, with manager Chris Wilder suggesting after last weekend’s Rotherham United game that the former England U20 youth international would receive more clarity this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilder’s comments about Dozzell - who he admitted had “impressed us with his attitude and he suits the way we play” - suggested that a deal may be in the offing, and we understand that United’s coaching staff were keen to offer Dozzell a deal. But a decision was taken to allow him to continue his search for a new club elsewhere, despite uncertainty about the future of Vini Souza and concern that Gus Hamer may be prised away before the start of the new season.

Tom Davies will miss the start of the new season, which begins next Friday away at Preston North End, with a hamstring issue while Hamer has operated on the left of United’s midfield in pre-season.

“He knits it together in the middle of the park and is a very technical player,” Wilder added of Dozzell last weekend before discovering that United wouldn’t be offering him a deal. “He's had a career really based in the Championship so he's one that we're talking about. We wouldn't bring players in just to fill in slots for pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a position that we feel we might need to fill, especially with Gus playing out on the left or Callum O’Hare playing left and Gus playing 10. Tom Davies has a few issues with his injuries as well, so we need numbers in all positions and competition.”

Harrison Burrows is in line to make his first appearance in United colours at Huddersfield but fellow new signing Kieffer Moore is set to miss out after taking a whack to the face in training this week.