The latest news from across the Championship as two of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s rivals plan transfer moves.

Franch club Caen are reportedly holding out for an improved offer from Sunderland for striker Alexandre Mendy after the Black Cats’ initial offer of around £800,000 was rejected.

After the likes of loan signing Mason Burstow, Nazariy Rusyn and Hemir all failed to find the net on a regular basis last season, the Black Cats hierarchy have now set their sights on adding a goalscorer to their squad ahead of Regis Le Bris’ first season in charge at the Stadium of Light. Caen frontman Mendy is believed to have the subject of an unsuccessful bid from Sunderland last week after he scored 22 goals in 37 appearances to help his side to a sixth place finish in French football’s second tier.

Sunderland’s interest in Mendy is said to remain alive despite that knockback and their hopes of landing the striker have been boosted by reports the seven-times capped Guinea-Bissau international would prefer a move to Wearside over fellow suitors Al Riyadh. Caen head coach Nicolas Seube has discussed the situation surrounding interest in the striker after he remained absent from his side’s friendly with Annecy on Saturday.

Speaking to Ouest France, Seube said: “The Mendy file is not simple because the club wants to have a financial return on its sale, and the solicitations are not up to what it hopes. This period is long, and for the technical staff and for the player. I hope that we will find the best common ground to prepare Alex well, and that everything is aligned so that he leaves in the best conditions as was the case with Andreas (Hountondji). It allowed good financial benefits for the structure.”

Whites make first move for Eredivisie defender

Leeds United have reportedly made contact with Dutch club PEC Zwolle over a possible deal for left-back Anselmo Garcia.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international spent time in the youth academies at Spanish club Real Betis and German side Wolfsburg before earning his first senior experience with a loan move to Eredivisie club NAC Breda. After joining Zwolle on a free transfer last summer, Garcia made 32 appearances for his new club throughout last season and is now said to be on Leeds’ radar as they look to strengthen their options on the left-hand side of their defence.

Football Insider have claimed Whites left-back Junior Firpo is in talks with Real Betis and Leeds have now made contact with Zwolle over a deal for Garcia as they seek a replacement for the former Barcelona man. Leeds have already made a number of additions to their squad as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of their 1-0 defeat against Southampton in last season’s Championship play-off final. Farke has concluded a loan deal for Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell as well as securing permanent moves for Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon, Sheffield United right-back Jayden Bogle and Salford City goalkeeper Alex Cairns.