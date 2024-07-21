Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of some of the latest transfer headlines in the Championship.

Sheffield United are already deep into a busy summer transfer window as they prepare for the 2024/25 season in the Championship. The Blades have made some significant new signings while also sanctioning sales for Cameron Archer and Jayden Bogle to raise some cash.

Chris Wilder’s side have their sights firmly set on earning promotion back up to the Premier League but what kind of competition will they encounter from their rivals? Let’s take a look at what Sheffield United’s upcoming opponents have been up to over the weekend as they navigate their own transfer windows.

Rooney delivers clear stance on Whittaker

Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker has been turning heads following his superb 20-goal season and one team in pursuit of signing him this summer is Scottish Premiership side Rangers. The Daily Record reported on Friday that the Light Blues had reignited their interest in Whittaker, having had a £7 million bid rejected previously.

It seems the Pilgrims aren’t willing to let their star forward leave without a fight though. New Argyle boss Wayne Rooney was asked about the transfer situation with the 23-year-old winger following his side’s 5-1 pre-season win at Cheltenham Town.

“It's the first I know. I have said this before, Morgan is a fantastic player and I'm really enjoying working with him,” Rooney told Plymouth Live. “We value Morgan very highly. Anything other than a crazy bid, we won't be entertaining. Ultimately, I want Morgan to stay at the football club because he's a very good player and he's the player who can make a difference.”

West Brom ‘agree’ midfielder sale

West Bromwich Albion’s Okay Yokuşlu is close to finalising a move to Trabzonspor this summer. According to Turkish outlet Aslinda, the Süper Lig side have ‘reached an agreement on every issue’ with the Baggies and the player himself to bring him back to home soil. His announcement is expected to be officially unveiled soon.

Yokuşlu has reportedly been keen to return to Turkey and West Brom have also been considering offloading him this summer. Hull City were in the running for his signature but all signs now point to Trabzonspor coming out on top for his signature.

Yokuşlu arrived at the Hawthorns in 2022 from Celta Vigo, where he moved to from a first spell with Trabzonspor for a reported €6 million (£5m).