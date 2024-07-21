Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Like Danny Röhl, Salzburg’s most famous son started young. An eight-year-old Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart wrote his first symphony in a house a mere four kilometre wander from the Red Bull Arena.

As was the case with Röhl’s time since joining Sheffield Wednesday, Mozart’s first work starts just a little slow but with great, building promise. Then it bursts into life, leaving a trail of shock and awe, building and building into something remarkable, securing a platform for - perhaps - something even more special.

We’re talking white-hot shizer of course. Mozart’s Symphony No. 1 could be feature Dappy from N-Dubz for all we know. But it makes for a nice - if horrifically convoluted - theme to kick off with while sat in the warmth of the Austrian afternoon as Röhl’s Owls stepped up their pre-season preparations and his second effort at creating another little something memorable.

What is becoming evident beyond the talk for Sheffield Wednesday players is that this time around, the Owls will look to play a little differently. At the Red Bull Arena on Saturday afternoon the first half saw Röhl’s side braver on the ball than ever before, seeking to play through the stunningly-drilled press of a chest-out European outfit that is putting its final touches on their pre-season programme. It didn’t always work, the Austrian outfit more devilish in their handling, more clinical and more second nature.

But sat high in the stands of a stadium that hosted Inter Milan, Benfica and Real Sociedad in the Champions League a few months ago, it was clear Wednesday will have taken a huge amount from the game, far more than they would have against the sort of lower league opposition they’ve played in years gone by. In choosing a German Bundesliga side in Werder Bremen and a La Liga side in Leganes to follow Salzburg, this is a road of challenge this summer. The ‘high performance culture’ spoken about so much last season is being chased.

There were moments all the right notes were hit and then some, an incisive move down the left starting through Barry Bannan, snaking through the hip of Marvin Johnson and ending in Bailey Cadamarteri using his understated boy strength to swot the last defender aside and force an excellent save by Jonas Krumrey midway through the first half. Later Jamal Lowe jinked and harried is way into a shooting position when he had no right to, Yan Valery had a good chance fall to him in the Salzburg box; alas.

There were moments they disrupted and broke Salzburg’s press. There were a couple of bright attacking moments. James Beadle was outstanding with both glove and boot. But ultimately they looked a side at the outset of their pre-season journey doing new things, playing against a side at the end of their pre-season journey well-drilled and who qualified from the actual Champions League group stages last season. Where Wednesday made 11 changes at half-time, the excellent energy drinkers went deeper. The two sides were operating from different plains and frankly it showed in a 4-0 defeat.

But playing that short jog from where the wunderkid penned that symphony, playing through the lines in the shadow of the Austrian Alps, Wednesday will have got mountains out of their Red Bull run-out. Defeat at Salzburg proved a fascinating watch. Mozart will have delivered a bum note or two on his way to mastery, after all. The work continues.