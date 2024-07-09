Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder. | Getty Images

Latest news and rumours relating to Sheffield United as they prepare for the new Championship season

Sheffield United are in the hunt for some new signings as they gear up for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The Star understands they are admirers of Callum O’Hare following his exit from Coventry City and AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore, whilst former Norwich City left-back Sam McCallum is close to a switch to Bramall Lane.

Here is a look at some other latest transfer news and rumours relating to the Blades...

Free agent update

Sheffield United have been linked with Alan Browne this summer after his departure from Preston North End along with Coventry, as per journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The Irishman is weighing up his options at the moment.

In this latest update regarding his situation, the Sunderland Echo report Sunderland are keen on snapping him up. They are said to have held talks with the player.

Right-back a wanted man

The Blades looked at Max Johnston when he was at Motherwell, according to the Daily Record. The right-back has since moved to Austria with Sturm Graz.

He may well be coming back to the UK though in the near future. That’s because Sky Sports suggest Luton Town, Birmingham City and Oxford United like him.

Goalkeeper latest

The Sun claimed in May that Sheffield United were admirers of Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. He has been the Black Cats’ number one since 2021.

The stopper is now wanted in the Premier League with GiveMeSport reporting Wolves have ‘scouted’ him. His contract at the Stadium of Light expires in 2028 meaning the Black Cats are under no pressure to sell him.

Striker is in-demand

Daniel Jebbison is leaving South Yorkshire for Bournemouth with the Cherries closing in on a move for the Blades’ striker. His deal ran out at the end of last month.

Everton, Ipswich Town, Brighton and Hove Albion, AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund are all believed to have been keeping tabs on him recently, via TEAMtalk, but Dorset is set to become his next destination.

Former pair in talks

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has said ex-Sheffield United pair Kyle McFadzean and John Fleck remain in talks over their futures at Ewood Park. He has told the Lancashire Telegraph: "I think they are still in talks with the club about coming in.

"Hopefully, we'll have some positive news with them over the next couple of weeks. I believe John is fit again now. I'm sure he could come and train with us if the boy wants to."

Midfielder linked

Turkish news outlet Takvim say Wilder is interested in snapping up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Besiktas in this window. The former Southampton, Arsenal and Liverpool man moved over to Turkey last year but his future in the Super Lig is up in the air right now.

