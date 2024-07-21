Jayden Bogle says farewell to Sheffield United fans after sealing Leeds United switch

Jayden Bogle sent a heartfelt farewell message to Sheffield United after his departure to Leeds United was confirmed last night. The 23-year-old has moved to Elland Road on a four-year deal, in a deal thought to be worth around £5m plus add-ons. Bogle had entered the final year of his Bramall Lane contract and missed United’s friendly at Chesterfield on Saturday, as The Star revealed, while the closing touches were applied to the move. Boss Chris Wilder revealed that Bogle had expressed a desire to move to West Yorkshire, and the defender will now link up with Daniel Farke’s side on their pre-season tour of Germany. Bogle moved to United four years ago in a double-deal with Derby County which also saw Max Lowe arrive in South Yorkshire. Both men have moved on this summer, with Lowe switching sides across the Steel City to join Wednesday. In a post on Instagram, Bogle wrote: “Over the past four years l've made some amazing memories on and off the pitch. I would like to say thank you to the staff, the fans and also the club for giving me the opportunity to play at Bramall Lane and also my first ever experience in the Premier League. “To my teammates, we shared some amazing experiences through the good times and the bad. I have made friends for life and I'm grateful for the constant love and support. I wish the club all the best in the future. Thank you, JB.” Bogle netted 12 goals in 103 appearances in all competitions across his four seasons at Bramall Lane. Boss Wilder said: "Jayden made it clear to me this week that he saw his future elsewhere and when that happens, I think the best thing is to get the best price possible for our football club. It is disappointing to lose him but we move on. He ran his contract down and that's difficult."