The Championship season is just under three weeks away as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday put the finishing touches to their preparations for the new campaign.

Both clubs have been active during the summer transfer window and we can expect more business from Chris Wilder and Danny Rohl before the end of next month. That will only add to the anticipation in S2 and S6 as the Bramall Lane and Hillsborough faithful prepare to back their sides during what is an eagerly anticipated season.

The return of the Steel City derbies will only add to the excitement and the presence of the likes of Leeds United, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Norwich City means the second tier will be one of the most competitive divisions in Europe once again this season.