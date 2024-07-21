Sheffield Wednesday on tour: Episode one as Owls' RB Salzburg defeat is discussed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our Sheffield Wednesday writers, Joe Crann and Alex Miller, are in Austria and Germany with the Owls this week.

The Owls faced RB Salzburg on Saturday afternoon in their first friendly on their overseas camp, and were faced with a very tough test that resulted in a 4-0 defeat - with two goals in either half.

Danny Röhl used 22 different players in the fixture, including the old guard, new signings and a handful of youngsters, and it will now be interesting to see how he approaches Friday’s game with Werder Bremen.

Joe and Alex sat down with BBC Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton in Salzburg to discuss the game, the current Owls situation and plenty more in their tour video diary - with one episode coming every day until Saturday as they discuss all things SWFC.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the first episode: