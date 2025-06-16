Sheffield United’s owners sent “historic mistake” warning as Chris Wilder’s future remains in balance

Sheffield United’s new owners have been warned that they are “on the verge of making a historic mistake” as they continue to consider manager Chris Wilder’s future at Bramall Lane. Wilder’s position is uncertain following a review of last season’s play-off heartbreak, with sections of the board keen to make a change.

News of the possibility of Wilder’s departure has dominated conversation amongst Unitedites since it emerged last week. One Blades fan, on his friend’s stag do in Germany, returned early to his hotel to digest the news that it was a distinct possibility.

Judging by social media, as unreliable a barometer as that can be at times, the overwhelming feeling is that Wilder should be given the chance to go again next season after leading his side to 92 points last term, and to within 15 minutes of a promotion to the Premier League that would have truly cemented his legacy as the best manager in his boyhood club’s history.

For his part Wilder is said to be more refreshed and enthused about next season than at any other point in his managerial career, with the platform laid for a successful season. In contrast to last summer, when a host of players departed and the squad changed almost beyond recognition, only minor tweaks - as things stand, anyway - are required this time around.

After taking a bit of time to lick his wounds following defeat to Sunderland under the Wembley arch, Wilder switched his focus to next season and lined up a number of players who would further strengthen United’s promotion hopes. We understand four players are keen to join, which would give United a real headstart in the summer market.

Instead, more than three weeks after Wembley and just under a fortnight until pre-season begins, United are left in a state of limbo. “I have generally stayed out of publicly commenting on matters at Bramall Lane,” Toby Perkins, the Labour MP for Chesterfield and Blades fan, told The Star over the weekend.

“However, I feel that the new ownership may be on the verge of making a historic mistake. Chris Wilder is not just another manager; he is the reason the club has the opportunities it now has, and he is much easier to sack than to replace.

“Allowing this speculation to drag on is an undignified way to treat a man who has made the contribution Chris has made, but I'd rather the club make a good slow decision than a bad quick one. United are currently the second nd favourites for promotion.

“The Championship is littered with former Premier League clubs who found that sacking managers with far less pedigree than Chris was not a magic bullet. Having built a side from the ashes of Premier League humiliation into a unit that won 92 points and came so close to promotion, Chris obviously deserves the chance to win promotion next season.

“He has a team that is filled with talented players, many of whom he has blooded or bought in cheaply, the upheaval of sacking him would be a huge gamble that would appal most Blades fans and knowledgeable observers of the game.

“For an ownership who have been in the industry for a matter of weeks, to take a decision that would be so widely condemned by people who know the game well ... should be all the encouragement they need to end this speculation and give Chris their full backing to lead the Blades to the promotion he so nearly achieved last season.”

The COH Sports ownership group only handed Wilder a new contract back in January, having been suitably impressed with his work after a troubling summer which saw a wealth of experience leave Bramall Lane, an ongoing takeover battle and a minus-two point deduction handed down for non-payment of transfer funds under the previous ownership of Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad Al Saud.

“No-one really knew what was going to happen in the summer and it’s testament to the manager and players and staff,” said former Blades striker Oli McBurnie, who had been linked with a return to Bramall Lane this summer after becoming a free agent again, just before the play-off final.

“They recruited really well, and the manager has shown once again how good of a manager he is and how he gets the maximum out of a dressing room. When you play for him, he gives you that motivation to go and run through a brick wall. And you can see that in the boys’ performances this year.

“One of the strongest parts of his game is knowing how to get the best out of boys in certain situations. He’ll know who he needs to challenge and who needs an arm around the shoulder, to go and get 100 per cent out of them all. He needed to give me a kick up the backside sometimes, and different things for other boys. He’ll know which buttons to press to get the best.”