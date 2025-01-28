Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder outlines Sheffield United ambition after Blades' new owners make big contract decision

Chris Wilder has sent a message of thanks to Sheffield United after pledging his future to his boyhood club. The Blades chief’s current deal was set to expire in the summer but, as we revealed recently, the club’s new owners Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy had offered him fresh terms after being impressed with his work this season.

The Blades travel to Derby County this weekend second in the Championship table and well-placed to make an instant return to the Premier League after last season’s painful relegation. Wilder, alongside staff Alan Knill and Matt Prestridge, is now tied to the Blades until the summer of 2028.

"We are delighted that Chris has signed a new contract with the Blades,” said a statement from Rosen and Eltoukhy. “Chris and his backroom staff have worked tirelessly to get the team in the best position possible. It has been a pleasure working with Chris and his knowledgeable team during this exciting new chapter for Sheffield United."

Wilder said: "Sheffield United is my club, and there is no place I'd rather be, so I am thrilled to be signing a new deal. The football club is in a really good place, there's a real feelgood factor around the training ground and I'm excited about what we can achieve together.

"The new owners have been incredibly helpful to me since they arrived, and I'd personally like to thank them for their faith and support in what we are trying to work towards at this football club. I'm looking forward to working more closely with them and I'm excited about what we can achieve together in the future.

"My thanks also extends to the supporters who have stuck with us after a difficult time last season. You all know how I feel about this football club, and your continued backing is never underestimated."