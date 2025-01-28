"My club..." - Chris Wilder sends Sheffield United fan message after new owners make big contract decision

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 28th Jan 2025, 14:59 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 15:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Chris Wilder outlines Sheffield United ambition after Blades' new owners make big contract decision

Chris Wilder has sent a message of thanks to Sheffield United after pledging his future to his boyhood club. The Blades chief’s current deal was set to expire in the summer but, as we revealed recently, the club’s new owners Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy had offered him fresh terms after being impressed with his work this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blades travel to Derby County this weekend second in the Championship table and well-placed to make an instant return to the Premier League after last season’s painful relegation. Wilder, alongside staff Alan Knill and Matt Prestridge, is now tied to the Blades until the summer of 2028.

Blades target fears transfer may collapse after Wednesday ultimatum

Hotshot eyed by Blades, Owls on verge of Champ transfer switch

Exclusive - United eye transfer move for Swansea man despite controversial moment

"We are delighted that Chris has signed a new contract with the Blades,” said a statement from Rosen and Eltoukhy. “Chris and his backroom staff have worked tirelessly to get the team in the best position possible. It has been a pleasure working with Chris and his knowledgeable team during this exciting new chapter for Sheffield United."

Wilder said: "Sheffield United is my club, and there is no place I'd rather be, so I am thrilled to be signing a new deal. The football club is in a really good place, there's a real feelgood factor around the training ground and I'm excited about what we can achieve together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the latest Blades news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield United newsletter

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield United WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

"The new owners have been incredibly helpful to me since they arrived, and I'd personally like to thank them for their faith and support in what we are trying to work towards at this football club. I'm looking forward to working more closely with them and I'm excited about what we can achieve together in the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"My thanks also extends to the supporters who have stuck with us after a difficult time last season. You all know how I feel about this football club, and your continued backing is never underestimated."

Related topics:Chris WilderBlades

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice