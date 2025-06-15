"Special" - Expert view on Sheffield United's latest data-driven signing as Blades sent vital transfer warning

He struck the right notes in his brief introductory video after being introduced as Sheffield United’s latest data-driven transfer gamble earlier this week. But it is the pitch, rather than a screen, on which Ehije Ukaki’s arrival will be judged as a success or a failure.

The 20-year-old Nigerian has followed the path of his compatriot Christian Nwachukwu, who made the move from Botev Plovdiv in the winter transfer window but has not yet been seen in a United shirt at any level. United’s owners have made no secret of their desire for data to influence their recruitment, with further left-field signings expected as their revolution gathers pace.

Ukaki, who has signed a deal at United that runs until the summer of 2028, was described by his former manager Dusan Kerkez as “a special talent” and also played in Europe last season as well as the Bulgarian top flight. He leaves a Plovdiv side mired in financial trouble, with the club less than a month away from not being able to generate enough cash to continue operating.

“I think that the transfer is good for Sheffield United,” Bulgarian sports journalist Nikolay Petkov told The Star of Ukaki. “Because Ukaki is a second player from Botev who moved there. [Although] I don’t think that Nwachukwu has a chance to play for the club.

“In Botev Plovdiv. [Ukaki] has been playing excellently, because he can play as a winger or as a full-back. He is a brilliant talent and prospect. Botev Plovdiv has a good academy with players from Africa. Their club policy is such that they take Nigerians and various African players, because they want to do business with them.

“But currently, the situation in Botev is very critical. They have no money and their owner has been banned from visiting Bulgaria for 10 years. Because of this, the club is in a difficult financial situation.

“Otherwise, Ukaki is not a bad player. He is a talented player and he grabbed my attention, because Nigeria still produces great footballers.”

Any expectation, though, that Ukaki can make an instant step up from the Bulgarian top-flight to the Championship - known in football circles as one of the most demanding and competitive in the world game - seems optimistic, with quotes from Chris Wilder in Ukaki’s welcome announcement referencing the words “developing” and “emerging.”

“At the moment, Bulgarian football is very weak,” added Petkov. “Because, for 14 years, there has been no competition and Ludogorets only dominates. More than three quarters of the championship players are foreigners.

“And the reasons for having a weak national team are many. For English football you need a pretty big physique, motivation and endurance. And just because of the level of Bulgarian football, I wonder how he can make the jump.”