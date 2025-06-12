Chris Wilder state of play as uncertainty surrounds Sheffield United position amid board-level decisions

Chris Wilder is facing an uncertain future as Sheffield United manager as the Blades’ new owners contemplate a change at the top at Bramall Lane. Wilder led United to the play-off final last season, his first full term since returning to his boyhood club, but a cruel defeat to Sunderland under the arch sentenced them to another season of Championship football.

The COH Sports group only handed Wilder a new three-year deal back in January, with a statement from co-chairmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy expressing their “delight” and adding: “It has been a pleasure working with Chris and his knowledgeable team during this exciting new chapter for Sheffield United."

But that next chapter may now be going in a different direction. The Star has been told that United’s board have either held, or are to hold imminently, discussions about Wilder’s future at United. Sources have also suggested that not all seven board members unanimously agree on a decision either way, with the new Championship season less than two months away and United still to kickstart their senior recruitment this summer.

At the time of writing Wilder is understood to not have heard confirmation of a decision one way or the other, with the 57-year-old focused and determined to have another crack at promotion next season and go one better than last term’s play-off disappointment.

A number of exciting transfer targets have already been identified and lined up by the current United boss, but there is huge uncertainty about the club’s direction if the owners decide to go down a different path.

They have made no secret of their data-driven approach, using a system understood to have been championed by Marvel film director and board member Joe Russo, with young Nigerian Ehije Ukaki the latest development signing made this week from the Bulgarian top-flight.

He will not be the last, either, with the aim to follow the path of Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion. Both Premier League clubs are the poster boys for using analytics to shape their recruitment, having done so to huge success. But both club’s owners have also ploughed huge sums of money into the projects, which took around a decade to bear fruit properly.