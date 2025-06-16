Chris Wilder remains in the dark over Sheffield United future as Leeds United lay blueprint for Blades’ owners

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost a week since serious speculation about his Sheffield United future began to swirl, Chris Wilder remains in the dark over his future at Bramall Lane. The Blades hierarchy, as we reported last week, are considering a change at the top after last season’s play-off disappointment.

But more than three weeks after the Blades’ promotion hopes were cruelly ended by a 95th-minute defeat to Sunderland at Wembley, United’s preparations for the new season are still being overshadowed by uncertainty over who will be in charge when the new campaign kicks off in less than two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports of the managers that United are said to be eyeing up, including former Wolves and Bournemouth man Gary O’Neil and Spaniard Ruben Selles, most recently of Hull City, have emerged while the current incumbent remains in the role, with a number of players lined up for Bramall Lane moves this summer - including a fan favourite midfielder and two centre-halves from the Premier League - also stuck in a state of limbo while the situation plays out.

The speculation was curiously timed, coming in the same week that United confirmed their latest data-driven signing in the shape of Nigerian winger Ehije Ukaki from Bulgarian outfit Botev Plovdiv. But The Star understands that one theory doing the rounds, about a supposed disagreement between Wilder and the COH Sports group over recruitment, is not accurate.

Chris Wilder remains in the dark over Sheffield United future as Leeds United lay blueprint for Blades’ owners

United’s owners brought in the first two players of their AI-influenced era in the winter transfer window, in the shape of Jefferson Cáceres and Christian Nwachukwu, but neither have made a first-team appearance yet. Nwachukwu picked up an injury soon after arriving in England while Cáceres has been seen only in the U21s, as United prioritised their promotion bid last term.

United’s ownership group - led by co-chairmen Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy but said to be influenced heavily by Marvel director Joe Russo, who is driving the AI project having utilised the technology in his film career - met recently for a debrief of the season, where Wilder’s future was understood to be on the agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we revealed last week, not all members of the committee making the decision were unanimous either way, with differences of opinion as to whether to retain the same group and go again next term, or scrap the plan and take a completely different direction going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blueprint has arguably already been laid by United’s rivals just up the M1. Leeds United suffered play-off heartbreak in 2023/24, with subsequent speculation about boss Daniel Farke’s future in West Yorkshire. But Elland Road chiefs stuck with their man and were rewarded with the Championship title the following season, with 100 points.

The historic precedent actually bodes well for the Blades. Back in 1999 Sunderland also bounced back from play-off final heartbreak- also a year after being relegated from the Premier League, as was the case with United and Leeds - to win the second-tier title, again with 100 points.

The next big decision that Rosen, Eltoukhy and Co. take could have a big bearing on whether United can repeat that particular strand of history next time around.