Sheffield United's former Leeds United man sees driving offence charge dropped ahead of planned trial

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Shackleton, the Sheffield United midfielder accused of being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the prescribed limit for alcohol, has been told that he will face no further action. The 25-year-old, whose first season at Bramall Lane last term was decimated by injury, had denied the charge.

Shackleton initially appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on January 15, where he entered a not guilty plea, and was due to stand trial for the alleged offence after being arrested at the Fairburn Ings nature reserve in Castleford just before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the case against him has now been discontinued, with a Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson telling the BBC that “key evidential difficulties meant there was not a realistic prospect of conviction” in their eyes.

Shackleton’s barrister had told an earlier hearing that the player disputed being "in charge" of the vehicle. The utility player made only 13 appearances for the Blades last season after joining from local rivals Leeds United, his boyhood club, a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The manager said the attributes I have fit the bill for this club and I’d like to think he’s right,” said Shackleton at the time he signed. “It doesn’t matter where I’m going to be on the pitch, whether centre midfield or right back or anywhere. Put me in goal and I’ll give it a good go!

“We might struggle with me in the sticks. But you’d get 100 per cent from me, I promise. Whatever position it’s in, I’ll do what I can to help the team and put in a proper shift. And I think the fans here, at this particular club, really appreciate that type of thing.”