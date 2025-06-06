Oli McBurnie Sheffield United return prospect sparks debate after birthday Steel City return sets tongues wagging

Oli McBurnie’s 29th birthday earlier this week saw the former Sheffield United striker the centre of attention in the Steel City once more. The Scottish international was sent birthday well-wishes by United’s official social media accounts, which then proceeded to showcase some of his highlights in a red and white shirt.

Some fans took that as the clearest indication yet that he would be re-signing for the Blades this summer, after becoming a free agent again following Las Palmas’ relegation from La Liga. It didn’t help the rumour mill that McBurnie was in the city at the time, playing a round of golf at Hallamshire GC and calling out club pro Matt Fitzpatrick as he did so.

“Just announce him already,” seemed to be the gist of the social media message from Unitedites, with debate swirling from there over whether a McBurnie return - some even dubbed the saga ‘McReturnie’ - made sense for the Blades or not.

At this stage we understand that contact between the two parties has not been advanced, however, with some uncertainty behind the scenes as to United’s future plans in the transfer market.

United’s new owners have made no secret of their desire to adopt a more data-driven approach and while boss Chris Wilder has always embraced statistics in his recruitment, he rightly defends the importance of human eyes on new signings’ character as well.

Wilder is big on “culture carriers” and McBurnie is certainly one of those, as one of the big characters in a dressing room that finished ninth in the Premier League and won promotion to the top-flight during his time at the club. Wilder was keen to keep him last summer but as COH’s takeover bid rumbled on and on, he instead moved to Spain.

Critics point to a goal return of five in 35 games hardly setting La Liga alight; context suggests that adjusting to life in a new country, division and team takes time, not to mention the collective struggle which saw Las Palmas win eight of their 38 league games and return to the Spanish second tier.

Another argument is that McBurnie was hardly prolific during his time at United, with 26 league goals in 85 starts and 61 further appearances on the bench. His supporters argue that three of his five seasons were at top-flight level, where he was often utilised as an auxiliary targetman.

Nine goal involvements in 21 top-flight games in 2023/24 was a respectable record and in his last Championship season for United he netted 15 goals - a tally which would have seen him finish as the Blades’ top scorer last term, above Tyrese Campbell and Gus Hamer.

On and on the debate goes round and round, with no clear right or wrong answer. The really pertinent questions concern the direction United want to go in this coming season after play-off heartbreak last month, and whether they can identify a better striker than McBurnie, on a free, taking into account all he offers away from the pitch.

The pros and cons for Oli McBurnie’s Sheffield United return in eyes of supporters

His fitness record, which was one gripe from supporters during his last season at the Lane, drastically improved in the Spanish sunshine. He could return to England a more mature individual, a father (and a fluent Spanish speaker). Would his presence last term have given United’s attack a different dimension during Kieffer Moore’s periods on the sidelines? Almost certainly.

Could they even dovetail together, as they did at Barnsley back in the day? Most probably. Would his link play, dropping deep, help create for pacier options Campbell and Tom Cannon in behind, as he did with Iliman Ndiaye during their time together at Bramall Lane? You could certainly see it.

United, if they do firm up their initial interest, are unlikely to be McBurnie’s only option, with Hull City and another former club in Swansea City also said to be keen. But there is an undeniable emotional connection to Bramall Lane and judging by the social media barometer there is a lot of love for him reciprocated as well.

But others are less convinced and Sky pundit Don Goodman sat on the fence somewhat this week when pressed for his view on the scenario by Football League World. “Sometimes in football they say to ‘never go back’, don't they?” Goodman said.

“I'm not sure of too many amazing examples where players have gone back to former clubs and it's worked out, really. But he's in the prime of his career, although he has just been playing in La Liga, and Las Palmas got relegated. He scored three goals in the league.

“But he’s never been a real prolific goalscorer, Oli McBurnie, with the exception of his season at Swansea [24 goals in 2018/19 which earned him a £20m move to Bramall Lane]. But he offers other attributes. So, it's a tough question, really, to answer, as to whether or not it would be a good idea for him to go back.”

Only time will tell. But no Goodman-esque backside splinters here; if the deal and the numbers involved work, and everyone’s on the same page, then McReturnie makes an awful lot of sense amid another big Blades rebuild.