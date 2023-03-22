Second in the Championship table and preparing to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals next month, Sheffield United entered the international break in a stronger position than even their most optimistic of supporters would probably have dared to imagine way back in August.

But with the race for automatic promotion threatening to go right down to the wire, with third-placed Middlesbrough mounting a strong challenge to replace them in the runners-up berth, Paul Heckingbottom’s side still have a number of challenges to overcome before ensuring what has already been a memorable campaign delivers tangible rewards.

The Star’s James Shield identifies five of the toughest facing the manager and his players, as they attempt to build upon the progress they have made since the 45-year-old’s appointment 16 months ago.

Ensure off the pitch performance mirrors excellence on it: United have won nearly 60 percent of their matches in all competitions this season. Less than a quarter of those outings have ended in defeat. Given that they compete in a division as unpredictable as England’s second tier, that is a pretty formidable record.

For a whole host of reasons, though, United have not functioned as impressively behind the scenes as they have on game day. Sometimes, even though the wrong people are often held accountable, this has been an obstacle to success. In order to help their manager fulfil his full potential, and those under his command too, United must find a way of becoming slicker in everything they do moving forward.

Protect team from takeover talk: To some, the timing seemed strange. But if events over the past year-and-a-half have taught us anything - they include the EFL’s ban on incoming signings, the arrangement of fresh facilities with an Australian bank and the hiatus in contract negotiations with those players who could become free agents this summer - it is that money is in scarce supply at Bramall Lane right now. Which surely explains why current owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud even entertained the prospect of relinquishing his position when the club is well-positioned to secure a top-flight return.

Sheffield United hope to be celebrating again at the end of the season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Dozy Mmobuosi, a Nigerian businessman, is the latest person to try and purchase the Saudi Arabian’s shareholding. Talks between him, Prince Abdullah and the governing body have been taking place for some time, with the latter still scrutinising the information they were provided with after raising “queries” about the 43-year-old’s proposed bid. The documentation submitted is understood to have been designed to answer those, with EFL officials now considering the paperwork.

Heckingbottom, his assistant Stuart McCall, head of player development Jack Lester and other members of staff have done a remarkable job of ensuring the uncertainty surrounding United’s future direction does not seep into the dressing room - correctly reminding the players that, no matter what happens, they will be in a better position if United go up, But footballers do not live in a vacuum and it is only natural they will be closely following events at board level.

Remove other potential distractions: To pretend otherwise would be to peddle a falsehood. There is nothing positive about the fact so many of those under Heckingbottom’s command are approaching the end of their present contracts this summer. Well, not unless the club is teetering on the brink of a financial precipice - which chief executive Steve Bettis strenuously denied last weekend, describing reports of impending administration as “Complete BS” during an interview with regional journalists.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield

Still, players want to know what the future holds. Managers and coaches do too. So, even if they are ‘promotion dependent’, it would be encouraging if talks aimed at extending some of those deals begin soon. After all, Heckingbottom won’t want to completely change his squad whether United achieve promotion or not.

Clear lines of communication must remain open between the bootroom and the boardroom.

Allow the coaching staff to focus on their actual jobs: Apparently the result of a misunderstanding, United weren’t able to train properly before their recent game against Luton Town because the undersoil heating at the Randox Health Academy wasn’t working. They lost.

Sheffield United are on their way to Wembley, as well as challenging for promotion from the Championship: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Whoever was to blame, this can not be allowed to happen again. Not with so much at stake. And particularly given the physical load set to be placed on the players, many of whom are now away on international duty.

Ignore outside noise: Glancing at the fixture calendar, particularly towards the end of April, it is quite conceivable that Middlesbrough might actually overtake United at some point. By progressing to the last four of the FA Cup, they have already been forced to shoehorn two games into midweek slots and unless Michael Carrick’s side begin to falter, that revised schedule presents the Teessiders with an opportunity to really ratchet up the pressure on Heckingbottom’s men.

If they do that, it will pose a huge test of character for United and provoke and outpouring of concern among their following. This would be totally understandable, given the number of times the club has snatched defeat from the jaws of victory over the past two decades or so. But while history can shape the future, it does not necessarily define it. Not in a sporting context, anyway.

As well as Middlesbrough and Luton Town, whose own challenge has been strangely overlooked by many pundits, are performing right now, United’s margin for error over the coming weeks is still greater. Destiny remains in their own hands and the chasing pack can afford even fewer slip ups.