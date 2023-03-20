News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United boss "always thought" this could be a special season as promotion and FA Cup chase continues

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has insisted he always suspected this could be a “very special” season at Bramall Lane after watching his promotion chasing squad reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 20th Mar 2023, 05:00 GMT

United booked their place at Wembley, where they will face Manchester City, after twice coming from behind during a pulsating tie against Blackburn Rovers before Tommy Doyle’s stunning late strike settled the contest.

With his side also second in the Championship table, Heckingbottom has overseen a dramatic transformation in United’s fortunes since being appointed on a permanent basis 16 months ago. Despite being forced to overcome a number of challenges off the pitch, including a transfer embargo which prevented him from strengthening the options at his disposal during the January window, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief now enters the international break chasing honours on two different fronts.

“Genuinely, I always felt something like this was possible,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “Right from the start, way back in the summer, I was really pleased with a lot of the things I saw. I’m talking about the character of the group, the desire they’ve got, and obviously the ability within it.

“The league and the cup, they are both really big things. We’ve been on some journey already and now we want to extend it. It’s been a fantastic season so far. But the attitude here, genuinely, is that now we are just focusing on trying to cap that all off.”

Rovers landed the first telling blow of the tie when Ben Brereton-Diaz scored from the penalty spot before Max Lowe’s strike, which took a wicked deflection off Sam Gallagher, saw United drew level. Oli McBurnie equalised again, after Sammie Szmodics had edged the visitors back in front, before Doyle converted from long range at the beginning of added time.

Sheffield United are on their way to Wembley after beating Blackburn Rovers: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images
“We’ve got a lot of lads in our squad who haven’t even been to Wembley,” Heckingbottom said. “Nevermind playing there so it means a lot, of course it does. To be at this stage, in with a shout of automatic promotion and in the semi-finals of the cup, for everyone connected with the club all I’m not focused on is trying to make sure we can see this through.”

Paul Heckingbottom celebrates at the end of the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images
Sheffield United greet the final whistle following their quarter-final FA Cup win: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
